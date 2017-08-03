Kieran Dowell: Everton midfielder joins Nottingham Forest on loan

Kieran Dowell has made two Premier League appearances for Everton

Nottingham Forest have signed Everton's England Under-20 midfielder Kieran Dowell on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old made his Toffees debut in the Europa League in December 2014 and made two appearances in the Premier League in the 2015-16 season.

Dowell was part of the England side that beat Venezuela to win the Under-20 World Cup in June.

"He brings quality and technical expertise," Reds manager Mark Warburton told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We have a young talented player on his first loan and I am very much looking forward to watching him develop and contribute.

"He will be comfortable with the ball and can play in a variety of positions to give us that flexibility. He has a hunger and a passion when he plays and we want those type of players."

Forest begin their Championship season at home to Millwall on Friday and Warburton has revealed he wants one more signing in place before the season starts.

"We hope one more and then we are almost done," Warburton continued. "It has been a good summer and a lot of work has gone on and that's credit to Frank (McParland) and his team, as well as the CEO and the owner.

"Ideally it is one more in for Friday but we will have to see how it goes."

