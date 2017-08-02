Francesco Totti: Roma legend's final shirt launched into space

Totti shirt
Totti's 786th and final appearance for Roma was as a substitute in a 3-2 league win over Genoa on 28 May

Roma have honoured club legend Francesco Totti by launching the striker's final shirt into space.

The 40-year-old spent his entire 24-year playing career with the Italian club before retiring in May.

On Tuesday a rocket carrying the iconic number 10 shirt, from his final game against Genoa, was successfully launched from French Guyana.

The striker scored 307 goals in 786 appearances after making his debut aged 16 in 1993 and won one Serie A title.

Totti will now become a director at the Italian club.

AS Roma
Totti also won the World Cup with Italy in 2006

