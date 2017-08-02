Birmingham City end interest in trialists Simeon Slavchev and Eddie Afonso

Simeon Slavchev
Simeon Slavchev spent last season on loan with Polish side Lechia Gdansk and has won 10 caps for Bulgaria

Birmingham City have decided against signing trialists Simeon Slavchev and Eddie Afonso.

Bulgaria midfielder Slavchev, 23, has returned to Sporting Lisbon, while defender Afonso, 23, has rejoined Angolan side Recreativo do Libolo.

Blues manager Harry Redknapp has made clear his desire to bolster his squad ahead of the new season on Saturday.

But both players failed to secure contracts following pre-season matches against Kidderminster and Oxford.

Birmingham, who have signed goalkeeper David Stockdale, defender Marc Roberts and midfielder Cheikh N'Doye this summer, begin their Championship campaign against Ipswich at Portman Road on 5 August.

