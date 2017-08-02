Cavaghn Miley: Eastleigh sign Jersey captain from St Paul's

Cavaghn Miley played in Eastleigh's 2-1 friendly win over AFC Stoneham on Tuesday

Eastleigh have signed Jersey captain Cavaghn Miley from St Paul's.

Central midfielder Miley, 21, joins the National League side from the Jersey Premiership champions having been recommended to manager Richard Hill by former Jersey boss Brian Little.

"Cav was recommended to me from a good friend and someone's judgement I trust," Hill told the club website.

"There were a list of clubs looking at him and he has been on trial at a Football League club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.