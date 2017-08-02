Cavaghn Miley: Eastleigh sign Jersey captain from St Paul's

Cav Miley
Cavaghn Miley played in Eastleigh's 2-1 friendly win over AFC Stoneham on Tuesday

Eastleigh have signed Jersey captain Cavaghn Miley from St Paul's.

Central midfielder Miley, 21, joins the National League side from the Jersey Premiership champions having been recommended to manager Richard Hill by former Jersey boss Brian Little.

"Cav was recommended to me from a good friend and someone's judgement I trust," Hill told the club website.

"There were a list of clubs looking at him and he has been on trial at a Football League club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired