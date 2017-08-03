Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is welcomed back as coach of Orlando Pirates

Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has been coaching in Africa since starting at Uganda club SC Villa in 2001

Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has returned as the coach of South African club Orlando Pirates.

The news comes less than a week after he terminated his contract as Uganda coach over unpaid wages.

He has been welcomed back to the club by chairman Irvin Khoza.

"When he left, he left graciously. Now, he comes back with a great record and experiences throughout the continent," he said at Sredojevic's unveiling.

"We also welcome back Milutin Sredejovic, coach Micho. A man who's integrity I respect"

The 47-year-old Sredojevic, who lead to Uganda to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1978, spent eight months in charge of Pirates from June 2006.

Sredojevic replace's Sweden's Kjell Jonevret who resigned on Wednesday.

Jonevret only took over the struggling side in February and was unable to change their fortunes as they finished 11th in the Premier Soccer League.

"I'd like to thank the Club for the opportunity. It didn't work out as planned. I wish the Club & its supporters all the best," the 54-year-old posted on social media.