Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Griffiths, Rodgers, Cathro, Houston, Rangers, Hartley

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he faces a dilemma over whether to start fit-again striker Leigh Griffiths in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg.

Asked if he intends to start Griffiths or call upon him from the bench, Rodgers said: "You're weighing up both."

Hearts owner Ann Budge sacked head coach Ian Cathro amid growing fears the club's supporters would stop ploughing money into the Premiership outfit.

Leigh Griffiths has been struggling with a calf injury

Hearts' director of football Craig Levein's decision to appoint Cathro was "an unmitigated disaster", according to The Daily Record.

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass was linked with Rotherham but insists it would take interest from Real Madrid for him to give up on his Ibrox dream. (Daily Record)

Rosenborg manager Kare Ingebrigsten is confident his side's profligacy at Celtic Park won't come back to haunt them in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier.

"We had chances in Glasgow," he says of the goalless draw, "but cannot go around disappointed with the amazing fight we put up." (Various)

Falkirk manager Peter Houston, who was Craig Levein's assistant at Hearts, Leicester City, Dundee United and Scotland, is among the contenders to succeed Ian Cathro at Tynecastle. (Daily Express)

Falkirk boss Peter Houston is being linked with the Hearts vacancy

Ross County captain Andrew Davies says Inverness CT's relegation from the top flight last season is a timely reminder that they can't afford to rest on their laurels. (Daily Express)

Leigh Griffiths' return has given the Celtic squad a lift ahead of their Champions League encounter against Rosenborg, says Scott Sinclair. (Various)

Ryan Christie has ruled out the possibility of Aberdeen playing for a draw in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier against Apollon Limassol. The Dons head to Cyprus with a 2-1 lead from the first leg. (Various)

Dundee manager Paul Hartley displayed his competitive streak when he was overtaken by one of his players during a go-karting bonding session, reveals club captain Darren O'Dea.

"Arguably, he's the most competitive person I've come across," says O'Dea. "Paul McGowan came out of nowhere and won [the go-karting] but it was because the gaffer was miles ahead and trying to lap people." (Various)

"I called it," says Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd who cast doubt on Ian Cathro's managerial credentials when he was appointed Hearts' head coach seven months ago.

"A very good coach who could organise a session, yes. But a manager capable of holding the attention of a dressing room of experienced players? Not a chance," writes Boyd.

Go-karting Dundee players overtake manager Paul Hartley at their peril

Hibs captain David Gray believes manager Neil Lennon's ambitious targets for the Edinburgh club's Premiership campaign will chime with the squad. Lennon has challenged his players to finish second this season, behind favourites Celtic.

"I don't see why we shouldn't set our targets as high as that," says Gray. (Various)

Meanwhile, Hibs have agreed a deal to bring Anthony Stokes back to Easter Road. Stokes will undergo a medical after agreeing a two-year deal following his release by Blackburn Rovers. (Daily Record)

Falkirk captain Mark Kerr is confident manager Peter Houston will resist the temptation to work again with Craig Levein at Hearts because he has "unfinished business" at Falkirk - namely, to guide the club to the Premiership. (The Herald)

Rosenborg captain Mike Jensen predicts the Champions League clash with Celtic will prove to be a "wild fight". (Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's professional rugby teams face 18,000-mile round trips in the coming season following confirmation that South African sides The Cheetahs and Southern Kings are joining an expanded Guinness Pro 14. (The Scotsman)