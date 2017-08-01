Idris Kanu: Peterborough United sign striker from Aldershot on three-year deal

Idris Kanu
Idris Kanu joined Aldershot in October 2016

Teenager striker Idris Kanu has joined Peterborough United from Aldershot on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 17-year-old former West Ham academy player leaves National League side Aldershot just six months after signing his first professional deal, which was to run until the summer of 2019.

Kanu, who joined the Shots after having a trial with Manchester United's Under-18 side, scored four goals in 32 appearances last season.

His move is subject to paperwork.

