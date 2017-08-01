BBC Sport - Karen Bardsley will play a big part despite injury - England boss
Bardsley will play a big part despite injury - England boss Sampson
England manager Mark Sampson says goalkeeper Karen Bardsley will still play a big part with the England team despite being ruled out for the rest of Euro 2017 through injury.
