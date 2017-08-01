Tom Lawrence: Leicester City reject Derby County's £7m bid for forward

Tom Lawrence (right) has featured for Leicester City during pre-season, including matches in Asia

Leicester City have rejected a £7m offer from Derby County for forward Tom Lawrence, reports BBC Radio Derby.

The 23-year-old Wales international has featured just four times for the Foxes, starting only once in an FA Cup tie, since moving to Leicester from Manchester United in September 2014.

He spent the past two seasons in the Championship, having loan spells with Blackburn, Cardiff and Ipswich.

Lawrence scored 11 goals in 36 appearances for Ipswich last term.

In April, Tractor Boys boss Mick McCarthy said the club had "no chance" of signing their top scorer for the season, as he anticipated demand for the player to be high.

In addition to interest from Derby, Lawrence has been reportedly linked to a move to Premier League newcomers Brighton.