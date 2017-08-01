Joe Thompson: Rochdale midfielder says he must 'build' himself up after cancer recovery

Joe Thompson
Joe Thompson has made 184 appearances for Rochdale in two spells with the club

Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson says he must "build himself up as a man before he can build himself back up as a footballer" after recovering from cancer for a second time.

Thompson, 28, was first diagnosed with nodular sclerosing Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013, while playing for Tranmere, and was given the all-clear the year after.

He was diagnosed with cancer again in March but is now in complete remission.

"I'm in a better condition than I was six weeks ago," Thompson told the BBC.

After his second diagnosis, Thompson stopped playing football, but he is now cancer-free following a course of chemotherapy and stem cell replacement at Christie's Hospital in Manchester.

"I've been out of hospital five weeks. Obviously it was an intense chemotherapy treatment that I had to go through, but I'm feeling a lot better," he said.

"When I got out of hospital it was walk, then it was jog and now it's getting to a run. First of all I've got to build myself up as a man, before I can build myself up again as a footballer. But that will all happen in due time."

"It wasn't guaranteed I would be alive"

The Rochdale-born midfielder began his career as a trainee with the club and has also had spells with Tranmere, Bury and Carlisle before returning in the summer of 2016.

He last played for Dale in their 2-2 draw against MK Dons on 11 March and is now targeting a return for his hometown club after beating the disease for a second time.

"You have to strip it back and think clear. It wasn't so much 'I can't wait to get back on the pitch', as it wasn't guaranteed I would be alive," Thompson said.

"First and foremost it was about living in the moment. I would cherish the time I was spending with my family.

"I'm feeling a lot brighter in myself and my energy levels are on the up.

"In a weird way I think I'm fortunate that I've had to go to such a dark place to see the light.

"I'm blessed I've come out the other end and can talk about it openly, because I know that so many people aren't as fortunate as me. It's kind of a lesson learned."

Rochdale's Joe Thompson on his battle with cancer

Related to this story

