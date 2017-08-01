Jack Grealish: Aston Villa midfielder out for three months

Jack Grealish scored five goals in 33 appearances last season

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish will be out for at least three months after damaging one of his kidneys.

The England Under-21 international suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday's pre-season friendly against Watford.

Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM: "It's very painful and he's still in hospital, which tells you something about the extent of the injury.

"We wish him a speedy recovery because the kid's still in a lot of pain."

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast international Jonathan Kodjia is expected to be out of action for at least one more month as he continues his recovery from the broken ankle he suffered at the end of last season.

With Grealish set for a prolonged absence, Bruce said that his ability to replace the 21-year-old could be hampered by Financial Fair Play regulations.

Villa spent more than £30m on signing strikers Kodjia, Ross McCormack and Scott Hogan in 2016-17, which was their first season after being relegated to the Championship.

Two of their five signings this summer have been free transfers, while goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has returned on loan from Manchester United.

"The club has spent a colossal amount of money over the last couple of years and I'm aware of the rules," Bruce said.

"I've still got to generate one or two to leave to try to get the revenue that will help us the other way."