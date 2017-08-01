Liam Boyce: Burton Albion striker to miss "most of season" with knee injury

Liam Boyce has scored one goal in nine appearances for Northern Ireland

Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce will not play for most of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Boyce, 26, became Burton's record signing when he signed on a three-year contract from Ross County in June.

But the Brewers say the Northern Ireland forward will miss "most of the season" with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The injury was sustained during a 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat by Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Boyce was the Scottish Premiership's top scorer with 23 goals last season, but is yet to make his competitive debut for Burton.

Nigel Clough's side, who are also without striker Luke Varney, begin their Championship campaign at home against Cardiff on Saturday.