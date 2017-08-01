Carlisle United sign ex-Wigan striker Sam Cosgrove and Liverpool keeper Shamal George

Sam Cosgrove has played in the National League on loan at Barrow and North Ferriby

Carlisle United have signed former Wigan striker Sam Cosgrove on a half-season contract following a trial.

They have also brought in 19-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper Shamal George on loan for a similar period.

Cosgrove left the Latics at the end of last season after one EFL Cup appearance for them, but will now stay with Carlisle until January at least.

"The tools are in his armoury, we've all seen that," boss Keith Curle told the Carlisle website.

On George's arrival, he said: "We're all looking forward to working with him and we can see him being real competition for Jack [Bonham] for that starting place."

Carlisle start the new League Two season on Saturday with a home game against Swindon Town.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.