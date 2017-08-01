Chesterfield: Graham Barrow named new assistant boss and chief scout

Graham Barrow has had three spells as Wigan caretaker manager

Chesterfield have appointed Graham Barrow as their assistant manager and chief scout.

The 63-year-old served as Spireites boss Gary Caldwell's assistant at Wigan before ending last season in caretaker charge of the Latics.

Barrow told BBC Radio Sheffield: "It's a little bit late because obviously the season starts on Saturday.

"I know a lot of the staff that are here now and this was the offer that excited me the most."