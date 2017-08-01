Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah joins South Africa's Sundowns

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah was fined for a video he posted during the Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah has joined South African side Mamelodi Sundowns after his contract with Spanish side Cordoba was not renewed.

Brimah joins two other international keepers at the club, who already have Uganda's Denis Onyango and Zambia's Kennedy Mweene on their books.

The 30-year-old played just four times for the Spanish second division club last season.

He was Ghana's first choice keeper at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

However he missed the Black Stars' third place play-off game in Gabon as they lost to Burkina Faso and has not started an international game since then,

He caused controversy during the Nations Cup with an expletive-laden rant on social media responding to criticism of him.

The Ghana Football Association fined him $2,500 (£1,990) for the comments after he apologised for the video.

Mamelodi Sundowns continue the defence of their African Champions League title with a quarter-final against Morocco's Wydad Casablanca in September.