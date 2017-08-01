Glasgow City: Club land Katie McCabe on loan from Arsenal

Katie McCabe will spend the rest of the SWPL season with Glasgow

Glasgow City have signed Republic of Ireland international Katie McCabe on loan from FA Super League side Arsenal.

The 21-year-old forward will be with the Scottish club for the second half of their season.

City manager Scott Both said: "Katie has been on our radar for some time now and we are delighted that we can finally bring her to Glasgow City."

McCabe said: "It's a great opportunity to work with such a successful women's club and one with a great history."

Glasgow City are second in the Scottish Women's Premier League table, two points behind Hibernian but with a game in hand.

"We have some really competitive games to play in the second half of the season and a player of Katie's quality can be a match winner when things get tight," Booth added.