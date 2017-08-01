Fernando: Manchester City midfielder set to join Turkish side Galatasaray

Fernando scored four goals in 101 appearances for Manchester City

Brazilian midfielder Fernando is on the verge of joining Turkish club Galatasaray from Manchester City.

The 30-year-old, who began his career at Vila Nova, joined City from Porto for £12m in 2014.

He made 101 appearances for City and started their EFL Cup final victory over Liverpool in 2016.

He played 27 games last season but made just one start, and remained at home during the team's pre-season tour of the US in July.

Pep Guardiola is looking to sign a centre-back after spending £200m this summer, with £120m of that on three full-backs.

