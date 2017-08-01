Liverpool send Nigeria's Taiwo Awoniyi on loan again

Nigeria youth international Taiwo Awoniyi is yet to make his first team debut for Liverpool

Nigeria youth international Taiwo Awoniyi has been sent for a third loan spell by his English club Liverpool.

This time the 19-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Liverpool, has joined Belgian club Mouscron for the season.

The striker joined Liverpool on a long-term deal in August 2015 from Imperial Academy in Nigeria.

He joins DR Congo's Jonathan Bolingi and Cameroon's Fabrice Olinga on loan at the club.

Awoniyi, who helped his country win the Under-17 World Cup in 2013, spent last season on loan at Dutch side NEC Nijmegen.

He also played at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup in New Zealand, netting twice and then helped Nigeria win the 2015 African Under-23 Championship in Senegal.

However he missed out on playing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

His other loan spell was at German second-tier club FSV Frankfurt in the 2015/16 campaign