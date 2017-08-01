Kadell Daniel: Dover Athletic sign winger after successful trial

From the section

Kadell Daniel has scored eight goals in 44 National League games

National League side Dover Athletic have signed winger Kadell Daniel on an undisclosed-length contract after a successful trial period.

Former Crystal Palace trainee Daniel was a free agent after leaving Isthmian League side Leatherhead in April.

The 23-year-old has prior National League experience from spells with Torquay, Woking and Welling.

Dover start the new National League season with an away trip to Hartlepool on Saturday.

