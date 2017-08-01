Jamie Sendles-White: Leyton Orient sign former Swindon Town defender

Jamie Sendles-White made seven appearances for Swindon last season

National League side Leyton Orient have signed former Swindon defender Jamie Sendles-White on a one-year contract.

Sendles-White was released by Swindon in May, having made 17 appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old, capped 12 times by Northern Ireland at under-21 level, started his career at QPR and has also had spells with Hamilton and Mansfield.

Leyton Orient start the new National League season with an away game at Sutton United on Saturday.