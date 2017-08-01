Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool are focused on winning the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp took over as Liverpool manager in October 2015

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side can win the Premier League after a "bit of bad luck last season".

Liverpool started the 2016-17 season strongly and were only six points behind leaders Chelsea in January.

But they fell away with only one league win in January and February, and finished fourth, 17 points behind the champions.

"We'll be playing for the championship. We don't start a season by not having any ambitions," said Klopp.

"We have to have our goals and I think we have a very good team now. We did have a bit of bad luck last season.

"I think we can play a little bit better. Let's hope everything will work very well and that there isn't much more to improve."

Klopp said on Monday that playmaker Philippe Coutinho was not for sale, despite interest from Barcelona.

His side face Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup on Tuesday as part of their pre-season preparations.

They will be without forward Divock Origi, who has a muscle problem, and defender Joe Gomez, who has a knee injury.

They begin their Premier League campaign on Saturday 12 August at Watford.