Celtic's Leigh Griffiths expected to face Rosenborg, says Chris Davies

Injury-doubt Leigh Griffiths faces a fitness battle to feature against Rosenborg on Wednesday

Celtic say striker Leigh Griffiths is expected to recover from a calf strain to feature in the Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg.

Assistant boss Chris Davies says the forward, who missed the goalless draw in the first leg, should feature against the Norwegians on Wednesday.

Celtic were without Griffiths and fellow striker Moussa Dembele when the sides met at Celtic Park.

Defender Erik Sviatchenko has also travelled to Norway with the squad.

Midfielders Tom Rogic and Scott Sinclair were both used up front during the draw in Glasgow.

Speaking on Monday, Celtic captain Scott Brown said Griffiths was "working round the clock" to be fit for the second leg.

"The wee man's always chomping at the bit to get on the park to score goals," Brown added.

"As soon as he gets that ball, he wants to put it in the back of the net and I'm sure he'll be ready to do that. Here's hoping anyway."