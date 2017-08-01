Jack Barthram: Barrow sign former Cheltenham Town defender

Jack Barthram joined Cheltenham from Swindon Town in the summer of 2015

Barrow have signed former Cheltenham Town defender Jack Barthram on a one-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months.

The 23-year-old made 36 appearances for Cheltenham in 2016-17, scoring twice, but was one of 11 players released by the club at the end of the season.

Barthram began his career as a trainee at Tottenham before a spell at Swindon,

Barrow begin the new National League season on Saturday with an away game at Dagenham & Redbridge.

