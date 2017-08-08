Match ends, Gateshead 1, Guiseley 0.
Gateshead 1-0 Guiseley
Gateshead kick-started their National League season as Neill Byrne's strike gave them victory over Guiseley.
The Heed, who were beaten 2-1 at Woking on the opening day on Saturday, made a bright start and Scott Barrow headed narrowly wide from Callum Williams' cross.
Reece Thompson thought he had put Guiseley ahead but it was disallowed for offside before Jordan Preston fired into the side-netting at the other end.
Alex Purver then forced James Montgomery in the Gateshead goal into a fine save in first-half stoppage time as the ball bounced around the box.
And the hosts went ahead six minutes into the second half when Byrne climbed highest to send a header past Jonny Maxted from Paddy McLaughlin's corner.
Maxted then pulled off a super save two minutes from time to prevent Richard Peniket adding a second with a close-range header.
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 1Montgomery
- 6FyfieldBooked at 23minsSubstituted forMellishat 69'minutes
- 5Byrne
- 12TinklerBooked at 43mins
- 24Williams
- 2Vassell
- 16Penn
- 13McLaughlin
- 9JohnsonSubstituted forPeniketat 78'minutes
- 10Burrow
- 11Preston
Substitutes
- 8Peniket
- 15Horsfall
- 17Green
- 21Hanford
- 23Mellish
Guiseley
- 1Maxted
- 20Williams
- 2Brown
- 7HurstSubstituted forMulhernat 59'minutes
- 3Lowe
- 11MolyneuxBooked at 82mins
- 6LawlorBooked at 85mins
- 8Hatfield
- 10RooneySubstituted forMcFadzeanat 80'minutes
- 17PurverSubstituted forCorreiaat 72'minutes
- 9ThompsonBooked at 24mins
Substitutes
- 12Correia
- 15McFadzean
- 18Mulhern
- 23East
- 25Atkinson
- Referee:
- Glen Hart
- Attendance:
- 629
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gateshead 1, Guiseley 0.
Booking
Jake Lawlor (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Lee Molyneux (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Callum McFadzean replaces John Rooney.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Richard Peniket replaces Danny Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Raul Correia replaces Alex Purver.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Jon Mellish replaces Jamal Fyfield.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Euan Frank Mulhern replaces Kevan Hurst.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Guiseley 0. Neill Byrne (Gateshead).
Second Half
Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Guiseley 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Guiseley 0.
Booking
Robbie Tinkler (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Reece Thompson (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jamal Fyfield (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.