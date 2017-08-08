Gateshead 1-0 Guiseley

Gateshead kick-started their National League season as Neill Byrne's strike gave them victory over Guiseley.

The Heed, who were beaten 2-1 at Woking on the opening day on Saturday, made a bright start and Scott Barrow headed narrowly wide from Callum Williams' cross.

Reece Thompson thought he had put Guiseley ahead but it was disallowed for offside before Jordan Preston fired into the side-netting at the other end.

Alex Purver then forced James Montgomery in the Gateshead goal into a fine save in first-half stoppage time as the ball bounced around the box.

And the hosts went ahead six minutes into the second half when Byrne climbed highest to send a header past Jonny Maxted from Paddy McLaughlin's corner.

Maxted then pulled off a super save two minutes from time to prevent Richard Peniket adding a second with a close-range header.

