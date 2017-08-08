National League
Gateshead 1-0 Guiseley

Gateshead kick-started their National League season as Neill Byrne's strike gave them victory over Guiseley.

The Heed, who were beaten 2-1 at Woking on the opening day on Saturday, made a bright start and Scott Barrow headed narrowly wide from Callum Williams' cross.

Reece Thompson thought he had put Guiseley ahead but it was disallowed for offside before Jordan Preston fired into the side-netting at the other end.

Alex Purver then forced James Montgomery in the Gateshead goal into a fine save in first-half stoppage time as the ball bounced around the box.

And the hosts went ahead six minutes into the second half when Byrne climbed highest to send a header past Jonny Maxted from Paddy McLaughlin's corner.

Maxted then pulled off a super save two minutes from time to prevent Richard Peniket adding a second with a close-range header.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Gateshead

  • 1Montgomery
  • 6FyfieldBooked at 23minsSubstituted forMellishat 69'minutes
  • 5Byrne
  • 12TinklerBooked at 43mins
  • 24Williams
  • 2Vassell
  • 16Penn
  • 13McLaughlin
  • 9JohnsonSubstituted forPeniketat 78'minutes
  • 10Burrow
  • 11Preston

Substitutes

  • 8Peniket
  • 15Horsfall
  • 17Green
  • 21Hanford
  • 23Mellish

Guiseley

  • 1Maxted
  • 20Williams
  • 2Brown
  • 7HurstSubstituted forMulhernat 59'minutes
  • 3Lowe
  • 11MolyneuxBooked at 82mins
  • 6LawlorBooked at 85mins
  • 8Hatfield
  • 10RooneySubstituted forMcFadzeanat 80'minutes
  • 17PurverSubstituted forCorreiaat 72'minutes
  • 9ThompsonBooked at 24mins

Substitutes

  • 12Correia
  • 15McFadzean
  • 18Mulhern
  • 23East
  • 25Atkinson
Referee:
Glen Hart
Attendance:
629

Live Text

Match ends, Gateshead 1, Guiseley 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gateshead 1, Guiseley 0.

Booking

Jake Lawlor (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Lee Molyneux (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Callum McFadzean replaces John Rooney.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Richard Peniket replaces Danny Johnson.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Raul Correia replaces Alex Purver.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Jon Mellish replaces Jamal Fyfield.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Euan Frank Mulhern replaces Kevan Hurst.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 1, Guiseley 0. Neill Byrne (Gateshead).

Second Half

Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Guiseley 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Guiseley 0.

Booking

Robbie Tinkler (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Reece Thompson (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jamal Fyfield (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aldershot22005236
2Dag & Red22004226
3Ebbsfleet21104224
4Tranmere21103124
5Bromley21102114
6Macclesfield21102114
7Eastleigh21101014
8Sutton United21012113
9Leyton Orient21013303
10Dover21012203
11Gateshead21012203
12Wrexham21012203
13Woking210134-13
14Fylde20203302
15Chester10101101
16Boreham Wood201134-11
17Guiseley201123-11
18Maidenhead United201123-11
19Torquay201123-11
20Barrow201112-11
21Hartlepool201112-11
22Maidstone United201113-21
23Halifax201102-21
24Solihull Moors100113-20
View full National League table

