Match ends, Aldershot Town 3, Torquay United 2.
Aldershot Town 3-2 Torquay United
-
- From the section Football
Aldershot beat Torquay 3-2 to maintain their 100 per cent start to the new National League season.
Shamir Fenelon grabbed his second goal in as many games to put the Shots ahead after just five minutes, but Luke Young soon equalised with a well-taken free-kick.
Midfielder Bobby-Joe Taylor restored the home side's lead three minutes into the second half, with Shaun Okojie nodding in a third after 87 minutes.
Torquay, who had drawn 0-0 with nine-man Tranmere on Saturday, pulled a goal back with a stoppage-time header from Jon-Paul Pittman but it was not enough to deny Aldershot.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 12De HavillandBooked at 64mins
- 22Reynolds
- 16GallagherBooked at 7mins
- 3Alexander
- 2Arnold
- 8Oyeleke
- 18Rowe
- 27TaylorBooked at 45minsSubstituted forOkojieat 75'minutes
- 7FenelonBooked at 14mins
- 10McClureSubstituted forRendellat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Rendell
- 14Okojie
- 15Lyons-Foster
- 17Kellerman
- 25Smith
Torquay
- 1Clarke
- 15LeeSubstituted forGoslingat 64'minutes
- 14Anderson
- 8YoungBooked at 22mins
- 5McGintyBooked at 56mins
- 23Higgins
- 7ChaneySubstituted forFallonat 82'minutes
- 18Klukowski
- 17Gray
- 10KeatingSubstituted forPittmanat 62'minutes
- 19ReidBooked at 24mins
Substitutes
- 4Lathrope
- 9Pittman
- 11Gosling
- 16Fallon
- 20Osborn
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 2,662
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 3, Torquay United 2.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 3, Torquay United 2. Jon-Paul Pittman (Torquay United).
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 3, Torquay United 1. Shaun Okojie (Aldershot Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Rory Fallon replaces Sam Chaney.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shaun Okojie replaces Bobby-Joe Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Scott Rendell replaces Matt McClure.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Jake Gosling replaces Jordan Lee.
Booking
Will De Havilland (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Jon-Paul Pittman replaces Ruairi Keating.
Booking
Sean McGinty (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 2, Torquay United 1. Bobby-Joe Taylor (Aldershot Town).
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 1, Torquay United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Torquay United 1.
Booking
Bobby-Joe Taylor (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jamie Reid (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Luke Young (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Torquay United 1. Luke Young (Torquay United).
Booking
Jake Gallagher (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Torquay United 0. Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.