Aldershot Town 3-2 Torquay United

Aldershot beat Torquay 3-2 to maintain their 100 per cent start to the new National League season.

Shamir Fenelon grabbed his second goal in as many games to put the Shots ahead after just five minutes, but Luke Young soon equalised with a well-taken free-kick.

Midfielder Bobby-Joe Taylor restored the home side's lead three minutes into the second half, with Shaun Okojie nodding in a third after 87 minutes.

Torquay, who had drawn 0-0 with nine-man Tranmere on Saturday, pulled a goal back with a stoppage-time header from Jon-Paul Pittman but it was not enough to deny Aldershot.

