National League
Aldershot3Torquay2

Aldershot Town 3-2 Torquay United

Aldershot beat Torquay 3-2 to maintain their 100 per cent start to the new National League season.

Shamir Fenelon grabbed his second goal in as many games to put the Shots ahead after just five minutes, but Luke Young soon equalised with a well-taken free-kick.

Midfielder Bobby-Joe Taylor restored the home side's lead three minutes into the second half, with Shaun Okojie nodding in a third after 87 minutes.

Torquay, who had drawn 0-0 with nine-man Tranmere on Saturday, pulled a goal back with a stoppage-time header from Jon-Paul Pittman but it was not enough to deny Aldershot.

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 12De HavillandBooked at 64mins
  • 22Reynolds
  • 16GallagherBooked at 7mins
  • 3Alexander
  • 2Arnold
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 18Rowe
  • 27TaylorBooked at 45minsSubstituted forOkojieat 75'minutes
  • 7FenelonBooked at 14mins
  • 10McClureSubstituted forRendellat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rendell
  • 14Okojie
  • 15Lyons-Foster
  • 17Kellerman
  • 25Smith

Torquay

  • 1Clarke
  • 15LeeSubstituted forGoslingat 64'minutes
  • 14Anderson
  • 8YoungBooked at 22mins
  • 5McGintyBooked at 56mins
  • 23Higgins
  • 7ChaneySubstituted forFallonat 82'minutes
  • 18Klukowski
  • 17Gray
  • 10KeatingSubstituted forPittmanat 62'minutes
  • 19ReidBooked at 24mins

Substitutes

  • 4Lathrope
  • 9Pittman
  • 11Gosling
  • 16Fallon
  • 20Osborn
Referee:
Alan Young
Attendance:
2,662

Live Text

Match ends, Aldershot Town 3, Torquay United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 3, Torquay United 2.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 3, Torquay United 2. Jon-Paul Pittman (Torquay United).

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 3, Torquay United 1. Shaun Okojie (Aldershot Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Rory Fallon replaces Sam Chaney.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shaun Okojie replaces Bobby-Joe Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Scott Rendell replaces Matt McClure.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jake Gosling replaces Jordan Lee.

Booking

Will De Havilland (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jon-Paul Pittman replaces Ruairi Keating.

Booking

Sean McGinty (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 2, Torquay United 1. Bobby-Joe Taylor (Aldershot Town).

Second Half

Second Half begins Aldershot Town 1, Torquay United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Torquay United 1.

Booking

Bobby-Joe Taylor (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jamie Reid (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Luke Young (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Torquay United 1. Luke Young (Torquay United).

Booking

Jake Gallagher (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Torquay United 0. Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aldershot22005236
2Dag & Red22004226
3Ebbsfleet21104224
4Tranmere21103124
5Bromley21102114
6Macclesfield21102114
7Eastleigh21101014
8Sutton United21012113
9Leyton Orient21013303
10Dover21012203
11Gateshead21012203
12Wrexham21012203
13Woking210134-13
14Fylde20203302
15Chester10101101
16Boreham Wood201134-11
17Guiseley201123-11
18Maidenhead United201123-11
19Torquay201123-11
20Barrow201112-11
21Hartlepool201112-11
22Maidstone United201113-21
23Halifax201102-21
24Solihull Moors100113-20
