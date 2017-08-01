Gylfi Sigurdsson: Swansea must re-invest if Iceland midfielder sold - Leon Britton

Gylfi Sigurdsson joined Swansea from Tottenham in 2014 having spent 2011-12 on loan from Hoffenheim

Leon Britton says that if fellow midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson leaves for another club, then Swansea must invest the fee in the playing squad.

Swansea have rejected £40m offers from Everton and Leicester for the Iceland international, who they value at £50m.

"You do live in hope that he will stay," Britton told BBC 5Live.

"I don't know if it's going to get done, if he does go it's vitally important to replace him with the same kind of quality."

Sigurdsson scored nine goals last season and was Swansea's creative force as the Welsh club managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 27-year-old did not travel with Swansea for their tour of the United States and was also left out of Saturday's 2-0 pre-season win at Birmingham City because of the transfer speculation.

The Swans are being linked with Las Palmas midfielder Jonathan Viera, who would be a potential replacement should Sigurdsson depart.

Leon Britton has played for Swansea City in all four of the top divisions

"It's a difficult one, it has maybe dragged on longer than a lot of people have expected," Britton, 34, said.

"Gylfi wasn't in America, he didn't travel with the squad for Birmingham away, when things like that happen you do think that 'yes, the transfer will happen'.

"Things do change overnight, maybe Everton move on to another target they think is better value for money, maybe a new target becomes available.

"But it would be a massive blow, you can't deny the influence he had on the team.

"When you see Gylfi's stats last year you think he would be playing for one of the top-half clubs, he is a big influence at the top end of the pitch.

"Unfortunately at the kind of club we're at, when the biggest teams come calling it is hard to keep him."