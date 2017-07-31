Hearts: striker Bjorn Johnsen sold to ADO Den Haag for undisclosed fee

Bjorn Johnsen scored seven goals in 37 appearances before being sold to ADO Den Haag

Hearts have sold Bjorn Johnsen to Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The 25 year old American born striker made 37 appearances and scored seven goals during his 12 months at Tynecastle.

Johnsen also made his first international appearance for Norway while a Hearts player.

The Edinburgh club has strengthened up front, signing Kyle Lafferty during this transfer window.

Johnsen was brought to Hearts by former head coach Robbie Neilson, and his successor Ian Cathro had to deny reports of an argument with the striker at half-time during a game against St Johnstone in May.