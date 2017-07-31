Tristan Abrahams: Forward joins Norwich City from Leyton Orient and is loaned back

Tristan Abrahams' two goals for Leyton Orient helped them to four points, but that was not enough to help them avoid relegation from the EFL last term

Championship side Norwich have signed Tristan Abrahams from Leyton Orient on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee, then loaned the forward back to the National League club for the season.

Abrahams, 18, made his Orient debut in March and scored twice in nine games.

Terms of the move will allow him to train and play for Norwich's under-23s, while remaining in Orient's first team.

"Heading back to Orient works well for me because I want to play as much first-team football as I can," he said.

