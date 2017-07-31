Notts County sign Branislav Pindroch, Pierce Bird and Callum Saunders

From the section

Callum Saunders made 35 appearances for Crewe Alexandra between 2014 and 2017

Notts County have signed goalkeeper Branislav Pindroch, defender Pierce Bird and forward Callum Saunders.

Pindroch, 25, signed for the club following a trial and most recently played for Czech side MFK Karvina.

Eighteen-year-old Bird has moved up six divisions to join the Magpies, after signing from East Midlands Counties Football League side Dunkirk.

Saunders, 21, son of former Wales striker Dean, joins after his release by Crewe at the end of 2016-17.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.