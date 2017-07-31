Celtic Park ban continues for some fans after Green Brigade section reopens

The Green Brigade section at Celtic Park was closed against Rosenborg

Some fans will remain suspended even when Celtic reopen the Green Brigade section of their stadium after Saturday's league opener.

The Glasgow club announced a two-game closure of a 900-capacity section of the safe-standing area at Celtic Park.

That followed "serious incidents of unsafe behaviour" at previous games.

"The club is continuing to investigate events from the matches against Hearts and Linfield and a number of fans remain suspended," said Celtic.

"Celtic will continue to liaise with these supporters as well as the relevant stadium safety authorities.

"Our objective is to work towards re-opening the section in full, something which can only be achieved by ensuring a safe environment which meets the requirements of the safety advisory group.

"Celtic is responsible for the safety of every supporter entering Celtic Park. We can never and will never compromise on safety."

Fans in the area housing the Green Brigade ultras-style group held a pyrotechnic display in the final home game of last season and Celtic were fined around £20,000 by Uefa for "blocked stairways" and "illicit banner" charges relating to the European game against Linfield.

The Green Brigade section was closed for last week's Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg.

It will also be closed for Saturday's opening Scottish Premiership game of the season, against Hearts, but re-open thereafter.

"The club is now in the process of writing to those supporters to inform them of this decision and to confirm the control measures which are in place to allow the area to be reopened and operated safely by the club," Celtic added.

"We fully understand that this has been a difficult period for those affected."