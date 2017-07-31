BBC Sport - Connor Goldson: Brighton defender prepares for return after heart surgery
Heart surgery at 24 – the remarkable story of a Premier League footballer's return
- From the section Football
Brighton defender Connor Goldson is preparing to play Premier League football after a remarkable recovery from heart surgery.
READ MORE: Connor Goldson: Improved heart screening 'massively important'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired