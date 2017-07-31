BBC Sport - Connor Goldson: Brighton defender prepares for return after heart surgery

Heart surgery at 24 – the remarkable story of a Premier League footballer's return

Brighton defender Connor Goldson is preparing to play Premier League football after a remarkable recovery from heart surgery.

READ MORE: Connor Goldson: Improved heart screening 'massively important'

Top videos

Video

Heart surgery at 24 – the remarkable story of a Premier League footballer's return

Video

Pint-Sized TMS: Moeen hat-trick seals England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

New Man Utd signing Matic scores thunderbolt for Chelsea

Video

We were excellent - Root & Ali on winning third Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England into semis with France win

Video

Watch: Moeen takes hat-trick to seal Test victory

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Aggers winds up Boycott over 100th hundred on TMS

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Roland-Jones forces breakthrough on final day

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch Taylor's winner against France

Video

Relive Britain's famous 4x400m relay win in 1991

Video

Highlights: Denmark stun holders Germany to reach semis

Video

Peaty leads GB to 4x100m medley relay silver

Video

Highlights: Netherlands book semi-final spot

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired