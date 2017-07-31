BBC Sport - Cristiano Ronaldo: Media boo when Real Madrid forward fails to make statement outside court
Boos from media after Ronaldo decides against statement
The media outside the Spanish court where Cristiano Ronaldo denies allegations he evaded millions in tax boo when the Real Madrid forward fails to address them as expected.
READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo appears in court on tax charges
