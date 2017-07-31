James Rowe: Aldershot Town sign former Cheltenham Town midfielder

James Rowe began his career as a trainee with Forest Green Rovers

Aldershot Town have signed former Cheltenham and Tranmere midfielder James Rowe on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old was part of the Robins' side that won the National League in 2015-16 and made 67 appearances for the club before his release this summer.

"I think I've fitted in quite nicely. They play some good football and that's what suits me best," Rowe said.

"I was surprised by the standard of the boys here and the style of play suits me, so this is somewhere I want to be."

