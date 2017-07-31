Simon Grand: AFC Fylde sign former Salford City defender

Simon Grand spent two seasons with Barrow and helped them to promotion to the National League in 2015

AFC Fylde have signed former Salford City central defender Simon Grand ahead of their debut National League season.

The 33-year-old began his career with Rochdale and made 49 appearances for the club between 2002 and 2004.

Grand moved to Carlisle in summer 2004, turning out 49 times for the Cumbrians before joining Grimsby in 2007.

He went on to have spells with Northwich, Fleetwood, Southport and Barrow, where he won promotion to the National League in 2015.