Former Tottenham youth keeper Tom McDermott signs for Derry City

Tom McDermott joined Tottenham from Dungannon Swifts in 2014

Former Tottenham Hotspur youth goalkeeper Tom McDermott has joined Derry City until the end of the League of Ireland season in October.

The 19-year-old from Strabane spent three years with Spurs and part of their development squad.

He was released by the White Hart Lane club in June.

McDermott will compete with regular keeper Ger Doherty and understudy Eric Grimes for a place in Kenny Shiels' Derry side.

City are currently third in the Premier Division and their next match is away to fourth-placed Shamrock Rovers on Friday, 4 August.