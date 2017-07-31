Luton Town: James Justin rewarded with contract extension

James Justin
James Justin (left) scored his only senior goal so far in a 4-1 win at Accrington in April

Luton Town defender James Justin has signed a contract extension to run until 2020, with an option for a further 12 months.

Justin has been with the Hatters since the age of seven and made 39 appearances last season, scoring once.

He previously signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club last December.

"There was interest from other clubs, but I am fully focused on staying here and helping the team get promoted," Justin told the club website.

Luton start the 2017-18 season with a home game against Yeovil Town on Saturday.

