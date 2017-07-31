Alex Whitmore: Bury sign Burnley defender on loan
-
- From the section Football
Bury have signed defender Alex Whitmore from Premier League side Burnley on loan until 4 January 2018.
The 21-year old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Clarets, spent the entirety of the 2016-17 League Two season with Morecambe.
"I'm happy to get Alex in before the start of the season, he's a no-nonsense defender," boss Lee Clark said.
"He has good experience of first-team football and he will certainly bring competition for places."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.