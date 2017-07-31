Women's Euro 2017: England's Jill Scott expects Lionesses to reach final despite suspension

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England into semis with France win

Women's Euro 2017 semi-final: Netherlands v England Venue: Enschede, the Netherlands Date: Thursday, 3 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; live on Channel Four

Midfielder Jill Scott is confident England can progress to the Euro 2017 final without her after being suspended for Thursday's semi-final with hosts Netherlands.

Scott, 30, picked up a second yellow card of the tournament in the 1-0 quarter-final win over France.

"I'm disappointed I can't put myself up for selection," she told BBC Sport.

"But I'm very confident in this team and I know we will carry on this journey on Thursday."

When we play well we are unstoppable. Jill Scott

Manchester City midfielder Scott scored an extra-time winner when England beat Netherlands 2-1 in the Euro 2009 semi-final.

And she played in the 1-0 win over them in Tilburg in November, when Euro 2017 top scorer Jodie Taylor earned the Lionesses victory.

The Dutch, who like England have a 100% record in the tournament, are set to have a sell-out crowd behind them in Enschede, but Scott says her team-mates will cope with the pressure.

England, who are now the highest-ranked team left in the competition, overcame France for the first time in 43 years on Sunday, having lost to them at their three previous major tournaments.

"The win over France was one of the best feelings I've had in football," said Scott, who has played for England for 11 years and has 124 caps. "I'll never describe how I felt after that game.

"This team thrives on pressure. We have done so much work on pressurised situations and when I woke up on Sunday, I knew this team wasn't ready to go home.

"Netherlands have played some exciting football and they deserve to be in the semi-final as much as we do.

"But when we play well we are unstoppable. We said that before the tournament and it's a big statement, but we knocked France out.

"I think we can match Netherlands in all areas and I think the girls would like to play them on Tuesday rather than Thursday. They just want to get back out there."

Media playback is not supported on this device England can win EURO 2017 - Jordan Nobbs

On picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Amandine Henry, Scott said she had no regrets but admitted watching the semi-final would be "difficult".

"Coming into the game I knew I was one yellow card away from missing the semi-final but my aim was to help the team get through," she said.

"I'm the type of player who is all or nothing and if I went into the game shying away from tackles then I wouldn't have been able to put in a competitive performance and it is all about the squad.

"I'm not very good at watching games. I'll just try to enjoy it the best I can and learn something about the game and not get involved too much emotionally."