Christian Doidge: Forest Green striker signs two-year contract extension

Christian Doidge
Christian Doidge scored Forest Green's second goal as they beat Tranmere 3-1 in the National league promotion final

Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Doidge, 24, scored 27 goals last season to help the New Lawn side win promotion to the EFL for the first time.

Boss Mark Cooper told the club website: "This is a statement of intent for the football club and shows our ambition now we're in the Football League."

They start their league campaign at home to Barnet on Saturday.

