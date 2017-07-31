Christian Doidge: Forest Green striker signs two-year contract extension
Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2019-20 season.
Doidge, 24, scored 27 goals last season to help the New Lawn side win promotion to the EFL for the first time.
Boss Mark Cooper told the club website: "This is a statement of intent for the football club and shows our ambition now we're in the Football League."
They start their league campaign at home to Barnet on Saturday.