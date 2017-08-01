Southend United: Ben Coker suffers broken leg in pre-season game

Ben Coker joined Southend from Colchester United in the summer of 2013

Southend United defender Ben Coker is expected to be out of action for up to six months after breaking his leg in a pre-season game.

The 28-year-old left-back, who made 34 appearances last season, suffered the injury on Monday while playing against Colchester United Under-21s.

He was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital and is now set to undergo an operation.

"I am devastated but will come back stronger," Coker posted on Twitter.

Southend will also be without centre-back Michael Turner for the first month of the new League One campaign because of a hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old former Hull and Norwich defender joined the Shrimpers last month on a one-year deal.