Jack Williams: Wycombe Wanderers sign QPR full-back on loan

Jack Williams
Jack Williams has been with QPR since the age of nine and had a short spell on loan at Bishop's Stortford last season

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Queen's Park Rangers full-back Jack Williams in a five-month loan deal.

The 19-year-old has appeared for the Chairboys in two pre-season friendlies and will now stay with the League Two club until the end of the year.

Williams was a regular for QPR's under-23 side last season, but has yet to make a first-team appearance.

"He'll learn a lot from being involved in a first-team squad on a day-to-day basis," said boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Wycombe finished ninth last season and start the new campaign with a home game against Lincoln City on Saturday.

