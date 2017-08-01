Celtic's Brendan Rodgers has increased targets for season, says Scott Brown

Brendan Rodgers and Scott Brown led Celtic to the domestic treble

Brendan Rodgers has set his squad even more targets for the new season, Celtic captain Scott Brown has revealed.

The Celtic manager told BBC Scotland after their Scottish Cup final victory that his treble-winning side ticked off six of his seven targets last term.

"He's set a few more than that," said Brown when asked how to stay motivated after an unbeaten domestic season.

"We've got a few more targets than that, so we'll see if we can hit them all."

Improved teamwork and better possession are among the goals for the season.

"We've just got to maintain the same standards that we set last season - that's in training and in games - and try to improve on the amount of touches you get, the amount of shots on target and maintain every stat we had last season and try to improve on it," Brown added.

"Every month of the season we sit down and have a meeting to see if we've hit our stats, whether it's goals, possession, whatever it is, and we have to build on the ones we didn't hit last season.

"We set standards high in training every day and we need to maintain that, whether it's in training or in games.

"The gaffer wants to hit those stats and that's what we need to do.

"We've got a huge squad now and there's competition for places, so somebody else can easily jump in."

Playing for Scotland against England meant a shorter summer break for Scott Brown (left)

Reaching the group stage of the Champions League is another target for the season.

But Brown, who will unfurl the Scottish Premiership flag ahead of Saturday's opening game of the new domestic campaign, at home to Hearts, insisted that continuing their run of six straight league titles was the priority.

"It is a great honour being asked to do it and you couldn't take the smirk off my face," he said of the flag honour.

"For us, the huge thing is to try to get into the Champions League, but the first game of the season for us is huge - flag day in front of our own fans and you can't beat that.

"The main thing for us is the league. We need to try to win the league yet again and go for seven in a row."

Brown is in his 10th year with Celtic but is not thinking of retirement any time soon.

"I'm just trying to play as long as I can," said the 32-year-old. "I'm enjoying my football and enjoying it under the gaffer as well - it's been fantastic."

Playing in Scotland's World Cup qualifier against England then preparing for Celtic's Champions League qualifiers against Linfield then Rosenborg meant little time for a summer break.

"We've had a good few games and the season hasn't really stopped for myself and a few others," added Brown.

"But the good thing is we are match fit, we're sharp and looking forward to the first league game on Saturday."