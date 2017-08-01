BBC Sport - Premier League at 25: Pick your favourite goal from 1992-1997
Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1992-1997
- From the section Football
What do you think is the best goal in the Premier League?
We've come up with a shortlist of 25 - one per season - and want you to vote for your favourite.
To make it easier, we've broken it down into five votes each featuring five goals.
Take a look at the five goals we have selected from the first five Premier League seasons and vote for your favourite.
