BBC Sport - Euro 2017: This England team is just getting started - Jill Scott
This England team is just getting started - Jill Scott
- From the section Women's Football
England midfielder Jill Scott says the team is just getting started after reaching the semi-finals at Euro 2017 with a 1-0 win over France. England play tournament hosts the Netherlands on Thursday.
