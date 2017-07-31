Neymar: Barcelona consider reporting PSG over 222m euros deal

Neymar signed a new deal with Barcelona last year which tied him to the club until 2021

Barcelona expect Neymar to return to training on Wednesday, but are ready to push for a Financial Fair Play investigation if Paris St-Germain pay the 222m euros (£198m) release clause for the Brazil forward.

The 25-year-old continues to be linked with a move to the Ligue 1 club and is due to return from China on Tuesday.

Reports said the player was due in Qatar this week for a PSG medical.

Barca chief Josep Maria Bartomeu said last week that Neymar would be staying.

His comments came after reports that PSG had triggered the release clause, which would be a world record fee for a player.

Should that sum be offered, the 24-time Spanish champions will ask Uefa to consider whether the French club would be in breach of FFP regulations.

The rules, first implemented during the 2011-12 season, stipulate that European clubs cannot spend more than they earned.

PSG, supported by a Qatar fund, were punished in 2014 for breach of FFP. Their £167m commercial contract with the Qatar Tourism Authority was deemed to have an unfair value by Uefa's independent investigation panel.

They were given a £20m fine, their spending was capped to £49m and they competed in the 2014-15 Champions League with just 21 players instead of the usual 25.

FFP regulations - updated in June 2015 - state that owners can inject cash into a club as long as they can demonstrate how they will reach break-even.