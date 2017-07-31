Marley Watkins: Norwich 'must be able to adapt' for promotion bid

Marley Watkins (right) joined Norwich City from Barnsley on a three-year contract

Summer signing Marley Watkins believes adaptability will be crucial if Norwich are to mount a promotion challenge.

The Canaries went through their pre-season programme unbeaten, drawing 1-1 with Brighton in their final friendly.

They start their Championship season under new head coach Daniel Farke at Fulham on Saturday.

"You've got to be able to adapt within the system and when we need a change of structure, you've got to be ready for it," Watkins told BBC Radio Norfolk.

The 26-year-old former Barnsley forward scored Norwich's goal against Brighton and is convinced the move to Carrow Road, and working under Farke, will improve him as a player.

"I've been learning new things and evolving, and it can only benefit your game, so it's really exciting. He's really demanding but that's what you want, you don't want to slack off. You want to aim as high as possible," Watkins added.

Norwich finished eighth last season, 10 points outside the play-offs, and sacked manager Alex Neil in March.

Alex Pritchard and Timm Klose will miss the opener at Craven Cottage, and Josh Murphy was rested against Brighton because of a muscle strain, but Farke is hopeful that midfielder Wes Hoolahan and defender Ivo Pinto will be able to resume training this week.

Farke said changes in personnel had meant that getting to know each other had been a key part of their summer build-up, but he was now relishing the challenge of competitive football in his first season in England.

"It was a big change for the club, new sporting director, new manager, new staff, many new players. It was not so easy for all the new guys to get together but in just five weeks they have created a great togetherness," the German said.

"When you are in the football business, and are a football manager, you want to be in competition and to fight for points and to be there in the really important games. We hade a very good pre-season and but now we are looking forward to the first game."