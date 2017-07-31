Dundee derby: Cup draw delights United manager Ray McKinnon

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon praised his side's passing and movement against Dundee

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon is relishing another city derby in the League Cup after his side's "fantastic" display against their rivals on Sunday.

McKinnon's men finished top of Group C thanks to a penalty shootout triumph following a 1-1 draw at Dens Park.

And the manager was delighted that his side will face Dundee in the last 16 on 9 August following Sunday's draw.

"It's brilliant - the city's been starved of the derby for a year and you could see the response," McKinnon said.

"We served up good football and we get to do it again. It's another interesting day for everybody in Dundee to talk about."

Paul McMullan gave Championship side United a second-half lead on Sunday, only for Mark O'Hara's goal to take the match to penalties.

Roarie Deacon saw his penalty saved but his manager was quick to praise his performance

The visitors earned the bonus point thanks to a 4-3 shootout win and McKinnon reckons his troops fully deserved it against the Premiership side.

"Some of the movement and passing from our front four was nothing short of fantastic," he added. "They cut Dundee open numerous time.

"Considering we didn't have a striker, a recognised player to play up there and lead the line, we played some fantastic stuff.

"Fair play to Dundee, they put us under pressure late in the game and we dealt with that side of it as well."

Dundee finished second in the group and while manager Neil McCann was disappointed with that outcome, he was just as pleased as his United counterpart to be doing it all again.

"I'm delighted - it's exactly the draw we wanted," he told BBC Scotland. "You would maybe have heard a little cheer go up in our dressing room (after the draw was made on television).

"We wanted United and we've got United.

'Roarie looks like he's going to be a find'

"It was colourful, it was noisy, it was passionate and there was some great football. I can't wait to go again.

"We wanted to win the group but didn't due to the penalty shootout. Sometimes you don't get what you deserve and I felt we did deserve to win the game."

Winger Roarie Deacon, who joined the Dens Park men this summer after leaving Sutton United, missed the crucial kick against United on Sunday.

But McCann, who admitted his side "struggled to cope with the movement" of United's Paul McMullan, reckons Deacon will be forgiven for his miss.

"He's brilliant," the Dundee boss said. "There were maybe some raised eyebrows when I brought him here because people didn't know him, but that's why we signed him.

"Scottish fans love that type of player, they've been blessed with good wingers over the years and Roarie looks like he's going to be a find.

"And by the way, he's nowhere near his top level because he's come from part-time football. He's getting sharper but my goodness he's a threat.

"I'm so sad he missed the penalty because he didn't deserve that with his performance."