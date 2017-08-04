Kylian Mbappe: Monaco forward suffers possible injury in win over Toulouse

From the section

Striker Kylian Mbappe (right) scored 26 goals in all competitions for Monaco in 2016-17

Kylian Mbappe was substituted after 75 minutes amid suggestions of an injury as French champions Monaco began their title defence with a win over Toulouse.

The 18-year-old - reportedly a target for Real Madrid - received treatment on the field before going off late on.

Midfielder Thomas Lemar, who attracted interest from Arsenal, also started.

Monaco, who finished eight points clear of Paris St-Germain to win their first title in 17 years in May, trailed twice but fought back to beat Toulouse 3-2.

Midfielder Zinedine Machach put Toulouse ahead but Brazil defender Jemerson levelled for the hosts, before Andy Delort restored the visitors' lead and Columbia's Radamel Falcao levelled.

Poland centre-back Kamil Glik's 70th-minute winner earned victory for a Monaco team who have seen several of their 2016-17 title-winning side leave France this summer.

Manchester City paid a combined £95m to sign midfielder Bernardo Silva and defender Benjamin Mendy in separate deals, while Chelsea added France's Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco in a reported £40m.