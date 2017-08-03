Match ends, Denmark Women 0(3), Austria Women 0.
Denmark reach Women's Euro 2017 final
-
- From the section Women's Football
Denmark will face either England or Netherlands in the final of Women's Euro 2017 after defeating Austria in a penalty shootout.
Simone Sorensen scored the crucial spot-kick after Austria missed their first three penalties.
The Austrians will rue wasting the best chance of the match when Sarah Puntigam fired over a first-half penalty.
Denmark also went close in normal time through Sanne Troelsgaard, whose strike came off the crossbar.
It was a tight and tense semi-final between Denmark, the two-time semi-finalists, and tournament debutants Austria.
Denmark, beaten at the last-four stage four years ago, were second best to the unfancied Austrian side during the first 45 minutes.
Dominik Thalhammer's side should have taken the lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute. Maja Kildemoes was the unlucky Dane when she was judged to have intentionally moved her arm to block Verena Aschauer's effort.
Freiburg midfielder Puntigam stepped up, but blazed her penalty over the bar.
Denmark's best effort of the opening half fell to Rosengard's Troelsgaard, whose angled left-foot strike struck the bar.
It was not until extra-time that either goal was seriously threatened again. First, Katrine Veje's effort cleared the Austria bar with a strike from eight yards. And then Pernille Harder, arguably the player of the match, headed over in the final few seconds before the spot-kicks.
Line-ups
Denmark Women
- 1Petersen
- 8Nielsen
- 5Sørensen
- 12Larsen
- 2Roddik HansenSubstituted forSandvejat 45'minutes
- 7Troelsgaard Nielsen
- 17Sigvardsen JensenSubstituted forPedersenat 69'minutes
- 4KildemoesBooked at 36minsSubstituted forThogersenat 52'minutes
- 11VejeSubstituted forSørensenat 120+1'minutes
- 9Nadim
- 10HarderBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 6Christiansen
- 13Pedersen
- 14Sørensen
- 15Thogersen
- 16Christensen
- 19Sandvej
- 20Pedersen
- 21Hansen
- 22Johansen
- 23Gewitz
Austria Women
- 1Zinsberger
- 6SchiechtlBooked at 56mins
- 7Wenninger
- 13Kirchberger
- 18Feiersinger
- 11Schnaderbeck
- 17PuntigamSubstituted forPintherat 90'minutes
- 19Aschauer
- 9ZadrazilBooked at 97mins
- 10Burger
- 15BillaSubstituted forProhaskaat 39'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Georgieva
- 3Naschenweng
- 4Pinther
- 5Maierhofer
- 8Prohaska
- 12Enzinger
- 14Dunst
- 16Eder
- 20Makas
- 21Pfeiler
- 22Klein
- 23Grossinger
- Referee:
- Kateryna Monzul
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away18
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Denmark Women 0(3), Austria Women 0.
Goal!
Goal! Denmark Women 0(3), Austria Women 0. Simone Sørensen (Denmark Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty saved! Verena Aschauer (Austria Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Sofie Pedersen (Denmark Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Viktoria Pinther (Austria Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Denmark Women 0(2), Austria Women 0. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Laura Feiersinger should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! Denmark Women 0(1), Austria Women 0. Nadia Nadim (Denmark Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Denmark Women 0, Austria Women 0.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Denmark Women 0, Austria Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark Women. Nicoline Sørensen replaces Katrine Veje.
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katrine Veje with a cross.
Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Virginia Kirchberger.
Attempt missed. Katharina Schiechtl (Austria Women) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Carina Wenninger following a set piece situation.
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Denmark Women).
Viktoria Pinther (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frederikke Thøgersen.
Sanne Troelsgaard (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktoria Pinther (Austria Women).
Attempt missed. Katrine Veje (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pernille Harder with a through ball.
Sanne Troelsgaard (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nina Burger (Austria Women).
Foul by Pernille Harder (Denmark Women).
Verena Aschauer (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nadine Prohaska (Austria Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Nadia Nadim (Denmark Women).
Nadine Prohaska (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Katrine Veje (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Katharina Schiechtl (Austria Women) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Sanne Troelsgaard (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pernille Harder with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Sanne Troelsgaard (Denmark Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nadia Nadim.
Frederikke Thøgersen (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nadine Prohaska (Austria Women).
Second Half Extra Time begins Denmark Women 0, Austria Women 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, Denmark Women 0, Austria Women 0.
Attempt missed. Viktoria Schnaderbeck (Austria Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nina Burger.
Nadia Nadim (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Virginia Kirchberger (Austria Women).