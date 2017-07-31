Darron Gibson: Sunderland midfielder faces action over video criticising team-mates

From the section

Sunderland have confirmed Darron Gibson will face an internal disciplinary process after he was filmed appearing to criticise team-mates after Saturday's 5-0 loss to Celtic.

Midfielder Gibson, 29, has been at Sunderland since joining from Everton in January, making 12 appearances.

"Darron Gibson has not conducted himself in a manner befitting Sunderland AFC," a club statement said.

"We will initiate our internal disciplinary process."

The statement added: "Darron has apologised this (Monday) morning."

